Michael D. Freeman appointed to Nebraska Brand Committee

July 20, 2017 – Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Michael D. Freeman to serve on the Nebraska Brand Committee. Mr. Freeman follows the previous term held by Mr. Jerry Kuenning (Imperial) and will serve through August 28, 2020.

Born and raised in Ainsworth, Nebraska, Michael has been married to his wife Jolene for over 30 years. They have three grown children. He has an extensive background in the cattle industry and has been the managing partner of Rolling Stone Feedyard since it began in 2003.

“As we thank Jerry Kuenning for his years of dedicated service to the Nebraska Brand Committee we also welcome Mr. Freeman and look forward to working with him on the myriad of details and challenges facing the livestock industry, specifically as they involve ownership and enforcement related policy. The experience and involvement in the cattle industry that all members of the Committee have, collectively brings guidance to the policies set on behalf of and by the livestock industry”, commented Executive Director, Bill Bunce.