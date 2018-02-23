Michigan agriculture director joining Trump administration

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The head of Michigan’s agriculture department is resigning to work for the Trump administration.

Gov. Rick Snyder says Jamie Clover Adams will be an adviser to the U.S. agriculture secretary. She’s been head of the state agriculture department for nearly six years.

Gordon Wenk will lead the department. He’s been chief deputy director since 2008 and joined the department back in 1978.

Clover Adams says the agency is “being left in very capable hands.” Clover Adams was Kansas agriculture director from 1999 to 2003.