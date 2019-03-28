Midwest Dairy and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Announce Second Annual Dairy Experience Forum

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hundreds of dairy farmers from across the nation will convene in Saint Paul, Minnesota July 16-18, 2019 for the second annual Dairy Experience Forum to gain a deeper understanding of today’s consumers and how their different values, shopping habits and consumption patterns impact how the industry can collaborate to build dairy demand. Building on the success of last year’s event, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is joining Midwest Dairy in co-sponsoring the second annual forum to make a bigger footprint in the dairy community.

The vision for the Dairy Experience Forum is to facilitate conversation and learning among farmers, dairy experts and partners as they discuss useful insights and ideas that can be used in their ongoing work to help ensure a successful future for dairy. As part of the program, attendees will hear from leaders, both from within and outside of the dairy industry, who are translating consumer insights, relevant to variety of generations, into innovative products that meet the needs of consumers of all ages.

The event will provide opportunities to engage with leading experts from research institutions, food companies, retailers and processors, cooperatives and dairy farm operations. It will also allow a platform for dairy farmers to hear from consumers firsthand what attributes and values are important to them as they make purchasing decisions related to the dairy products they enjoy.

“With the mutual goal of sparking new thinking and innovation, we’re excited to collaborate with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to co-lead this forward-looking event with an even broader audience, said Midwest Dairy CEO Lucas Lentsch. “By convening a larger representation of the dairy community, we can all gain an even greater perspective on the roles consumers play in driving our industry into the future.”

“We are thrilled to be working together to help farmers and dairy companies better understand consumer mindsets as well as what is driving massive shifts behind product innovation and the way people buy and consume dairy products,” said Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin CEO Chad Vincent. “It is essential we understand what consumers are looking for and how we can meet their needs to drive demand. Anyone from the farm community that is interested in learning how to adapt to these trends is encouraged to attend.”

A confirmed agenda and registration for the forum will be available late April.