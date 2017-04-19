Midwest Dairy Elects New Leadership

ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Allen Merrill, a dairy farmer from Parker, South Dakota, is the new chairman of Midwest Dairy Association, elected during the organization’s annual meeting held in conjunction with the Western Dairy Forum in Phoenix, Arizona. Merrill previously served as first vice chairman. He replaces Jerry Messer of Richardton, North Dakota, who stepped down after serving as chairman for nine years.

New members of the Corporate board officer team are Charles Krause, Buffalo, Minnesota, first vice chairman; and Lowell Mueller, Hooper, Nebraska, secretary. Bill Siebenborn, Trenton, Missouri, was re-elected second vice chairman while Dan Grunhovd, Gary, Minnesota, was re-elected treasurer.

New members elected by their Divisions to the Midwest Dairy Corporate board include:

Alan Feuerhelm, Le Mars, Iowa;

Lloyd Gunter, Conway, Missouri;

Corrine Lieser, Belgrade, Minnesota;

Larry Shover, Delhi, Iowa; and

Kristine Spadgenske, Menahga, Minnesota.

Division board officers and new members are as follows:

Illinois Division

Chairman – Bill Deutsch, Sycamore;

Vice Chairman – David Jarden, Staunton;

Secretary – Amy Hildebrandt, South Beloit; and

Treasurer – Glen Meier, Ridott.

Kevin Geiger, Port Byron, was seated as a new member of the Illinois Division board.

Iowa Division

Chairman – Dan Hotvedt, Mabel, Minnesota;

Vice Chairman – Bruce Brockshus, Ocheyedan;

Secretary – Pam Bolin, Clarksville; and

Treasurer – Larry Shover, Delhi.

Ken Birker, Vinton, and Melissa Blood, State Center, were seated as new members of the Iowa Division board.

Mo-Kan Division

Chairman – Byron Lehman, Newton, Kansas;

Vice Chairman – Alex Peterson, Trenton, Missouri;

Secretary – Donna Telle, Uniontown, Missouri; and

Treasurer – Curtis Steenbock, Longford, Kansas.

Minnesota Division

Chairman – Barb Liebenstein, Dundas;

Vice Chairman – Charles Krause, Buffalo;

Secretary — Suzanne Vold, Glenwood; and

Treasurer – Tom Walsh, Murdock.

The Minnesota Dairy Promotion Council, a quasi-governmental group with the same board members, elected the following:

Chairman – Kathleen Skiba, North Branch;

Vice Chairman – Keith Knutson, Pine Island;

Secretary – Debi Clasemann, Long Prairie;

Treasurer – Christine Sukalski, LeRoy; and

Executive member at-large – Peter Ripka, Ogilvie.

Doug Popp, Royalton, and Margaret Johnson, Fountain, were seated as new members of both the Minnesota Division board and the Minnesota Dairy Promotion Council.

Nebraska Division

Chairman – Lowell Mueller, Hooper;

Vice Chairman – Joyce Racicky, Mason City; and

Secretary/Treasurer – Dean Engelman, Jansen.

Neil Hochstein, Wynot, was seated as a new member of the Nebraska Division board. Marshall Reece, Associated Milk Producers Inc., was appointed as a new ex officio member.

North Dakota Division

Chairman – Jerry Messer, Richardton;

Vice Chairman – Terry Entzminger, Jamestown;

Secretary – Rita Mosset, Linton; and

Treasurer – Lilah Krebs, Gladstone.

Sue Kleingartner, Gackle, was seated as a new member of the North Dakota Division board.

Ozarks Division

Chairman – Nathan Roth, Mountain Grove, Missouri;

Vice Chairman – Marilyn Calvin, Mt. Vernon, Missouri;

Secretary – Lloyd Gunter, Conway, Missouri; and

Treasurer – Mark Fellwock, Monett, Missouri.

Fellwock was also seated as a new member of the Ozarks Division board, along with Charles Coblentz, Chouteau, Oklahoma; Scott Davis, Prairie Grove, Arkansas; Gene Morrison, West Plains, Missouri; and Daniel Scott, Fordland, Missouri.

South Dakota Division

Chairman – Jim Neugebauer, Dimock;

Vice Chairman – Mike Frey, Claremont;

Secretary – Allen Merrill, Parker; and

Treasurer – Gary Jarding, Alexandria.

Kim Maher of Davisco Foods International was appointed as an ex officio member of the South Dakota Division board.