Military considering banning soy protein ingredients in meat

The American Soybean Association is encouraging stakeholders to provide nutritional information and feedback on soy’s functional importance in a wide range of food products through next week.

The call for comments comes as the Defense Logistics Agency released a notice in August of 2017 banning soy protein ingredients used in meat products served in military dining facilities, implying the products were used as fillers

The American Soybean Association (ASA) has actively worked on this issue by engaging Members of Congress, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Defense (DoD).

Other groups supporting the soy industry are also working to inform on the health benefits of soy. The Soyfoods Association of North America (SANA) is emphasizing the nutritional, functional and economic value soy has for food and beverage products in comments to be sent next week.

“Removing soy ingredients from food used in military feeding programs would negatively impact the nutritional quality of the products. Soy protein is a high-quality, plant-based protein. In meat products, soy ingredients are used to lower the overall saturated fat, cholesterol, and calories of these products,” SANA states in its letter, adding that removing the ingredients would also increase the cost of the military food programs.

Comments on the Defense Logistics Agency’s Request for Information are due Wednesday, Feb. 14.