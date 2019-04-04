Missouri Cattle Producers Participate in National Legislative Conference

Representatives of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) attended the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Legislative Conference April 2-4, 2019, in Washington, D.C. MCA President Bobby Simpson, MCA Past President Butch Meier, nine individuals participating in the year-long Missouri Cattlemen’s Leadership College and two junior leaders attended the annual conference. Simpson said Missouri was well represented.

“We discussed issues important to Missouri cattle producers with Missouri members of Congress and the U.S. Senate,” said Simpson. “It is important that we put a face to the issues.”

Simpson said those issues include so-called faked meat; electronic logging devices/hours of service; international trade; black vultures; and the ‘Green New Deal.’

“This is a busy time of the year. The grass is greening up and there is a lot of work piled up for Missouri’s farm and ranch families,” said Simpson. “We cannot take for granted the importance of communicating directly with elected leaders at the state and national levels. MCA is fortunate to have individuals willing to set the work aside to advocate for this industry with decision-makers.”