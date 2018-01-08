Missouri Cattleman’s Association County Affiliates Receive Recognition

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized three county affiliates for their strong membership and diligent efforts in promoting the cattle industry. The awards were presented during the 50th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show, January 5-7, in Columbia.

The Southwest Cattlemen’s Association was named Outstanding County Affiliate for their exceptional support of youth and continual community involvement. The association hosts multiple events throughout the year to spark enthusiasm for members and shares their excellent grilling skills with other organizations in the community. The Southwest Cattlemen’s Association received a Remote Fence Energizer sponsored by MFA Incorporated and Tru Test.

“Share Your Christmas” activity. Members donate cattle to be processed and hold fundraisers. In 2017 alone they raise several hundred dollars and helped feed 450 families. The Polk County Cattlemen’s Association was recognized as Runner-Up Outstanding County Affiliate and awarded for Outstanding Affiliate Activity/Event for their

The Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association was named Outstanding Affiliate for Beef Promotion. During “May is Beef Month,” they hosted an annual coloring contest with second-graders. During this time, they also had booths at local grocery stores and handed out beef samples.

“Without strong county cattlemen’s organizations like these, the state association would not be nearly as successful,” MCA President Greg Buckman said. “The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association is fortunate to have great affiliates representing the beef cattle industry in Missouri.”