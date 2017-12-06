Missouri to Challenge California Egg law in U.S. Supreme Court

Missouri is leading 13 states to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge a California law regarding egg production requirements. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced this week the state would continue its challenge to the California law that requires out-of-state egg producers to comply with California’s farming regulations in order to sell eggs in California.

The suit claims that California’s regulations violate both a federal law and the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which gives Congress exclusive authority to regulate commerce among and between states. A federal appeals court panel rejected similar claims last year in a separate case, ruling that the opposition failed to show California’s law would affect more than just individual farmers. Hawley, who is leading the charge as Missouri’s Attorney General and will also run for a U.S. Senate seat next year, says the California law is “a clear attempt by big-government proponents to impose job-killing regulations.”

Missouri is joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin in the Supreme Court filing.