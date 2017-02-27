Monarch project invites students to learn about conservation

Elementary students are being invited to get involved with the Monarchs on a Mission project by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The project aims to educate children by inviting them to color a monarch of their own.

“Monarchs have been on the decline. A fairly rapid decline for several years and we wanted to raise awareness of what is going on with monarchs and a lot of pollinator species,” said Lindsay Rogers, Project WILD Coordinator with the Neb Game and Parks Commission.

The monarch butterfly is the commission’s focus for the project, but they wanted to not only work on the conservation side. By increasing the number of acres in usable land for monarchs, but also the educational side so the public will know how to help.

The Monarchs on a Mission project includes a packet of three activities and up to 30 monarchs for elementary students to color and participate in the program.

“Children have a really amazing sense of wonder about the natural world and so they are often curious,” Rogers said. “We want to engage more children in conservation education. These are our future leaders and we want them to understand what’s going on and how they can help.”

The packets are geared towards elementary students third to fifth grade, and a prepaid return envelope will be enclosed for the return of the monarchs to the NGPC.

“All the returned monarchs will be displayed at the (Nebraska) State Capital, during pollinator week June 19-25,” Rogers said.

To request a free educator packet, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/MonarchsOnAMission or contact Lindsay Rogers at 402-471-5581.