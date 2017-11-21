Monsanto Asks Judge to Overturn Arkansas Dicamba Ban

An Associated Press report says Monsanto went before an Arkansas judge on Friday to ask the court to stop the state’s plan to ban dicamba use from April through October.

Dicamba has been a source of complaints from farmers across the state, who say the product has drifted to their fields and caused widespread damage. The state’s ban on dicamba is expected to go before a legislative panel for approval next month but Monsanto says the action is necessary because farmers are already buying the product for the next growing season. The company said in its court filing that the ban severely limits Monsanto’s ability to sell its new dicamba-tolerant seed and low-volatility herbicide within the state. Monsanto says every day the ban remains in effect costs the company sales and customers.

The state has received almost 1,000 complaints about dicamba drift damage. The request to stop the ban was added to a lawsuit Monsanto filed last month against the state board’s decision in 2016 to ban the use of dicamba.