MONSANTO COMPANY EARNS RECOGNITION AS A 2019 TOP MILITARY FRIENDLY® EMPLOYER FOR VETERANS

ST. LOUIS – VIQTORY Media has once again named Monsanto Company to its annual list of Top Military Friendly® Employers. The St. Louis-based sustainable agriculture company is among 226 organizations across the United States to receive the prestigious designation, based on its commitment to hire and recruit talented veterans and military spouses.

Since 2003, the Military Friendly Employers list has provided the best employment choices and opportunities for former service members and their families. Each year’s list is based on extensive research using government and public data sources from more than 8,800 nationwide employers, input from student veterans and responses to its proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly survey from participating institutions.

“Being named a Military Friendly company is such an honorable achievement,” said Kelly Hopkins, a business analyst for Monsanto’s Procurement & Global Trade. She is also president of the company’s VANGUARD (Veterans and National Guard) employee business resource network that supports veterans, service members and family members through professional and personal development opportunities.

“Monsanto values the talents and sacrifices made by its military veterans as well as those employees who are current service members. We hope more will seek us out for employment opportunities,” added Hopkins.

VIQTORY, formerly known as Victory Media, connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and other Military Friendly media brands. This past February, the organization designated Monsanto’s supplier diversity program as Military Friendly.

The 2019 Military Friendly Employers List can be viewed online at www.militaryfriendly.com. It will also appear in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine.