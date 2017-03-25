Monsanto Company Gives $200,000 to Assist Farmers Impacted by Wildfires

Monsanto announced today that it will donate a total of $200,000 to support disaster relief efforts in four states where farmers and ranchers have been affected by devastating wildfires.

The fires, which began March 6, swept quickly throughout Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, destroying an estimated 1.5 million acres of land. The wildfires have caused many who work in the agricultural industry to lose homes, crops, livestock and grazing lands. Inspirational stories about collaboration, survival and resilience are prompting the agriculture industry to highlight how the agriculture industry is working together.

Monsanto’s contribution, divided equally into gifts of $50,000 each, will be given to the state farm bureaus in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas; those organizations will use the funds for critical local needs as the recovery efforts continue.

“Our hearts are with those who have been impacted by this crushing disaster,” said Brett Begemann, president and chief operating officer at Monsanto. “In agriculture, we’re all in this together, and it’s important to us to support what the states are doing.”

“Monsanto is committed to strengthening our farming communities, especially when they need it the most,” he added. “When someone is in need, farmers and ranchers and rural towns pitch in to help. We appreciate the opportunity to shine a light on the relief efforts and offer financial support that will enable the state farm bureaus to address a number of immediate needs such as repairing fencing, purchasing livestock feed and providing veterinary care.”

To learn more about the recovery and relief efforts, please visit here or visit these state-specific sites: