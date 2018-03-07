Monsanto Earns 2018 Recognition as a Top Company for Women Executives

ST. LOUIS–Monsanto Company has been named to the 2018 NAFE, National Association for Female Executives, Top Companies for Executive Women list. Monsanto is one of 70 companies to earn the honor, which recognizes American corporations where women have significant clout to make the decisions that affect their companies’ futures and bottom lines. Companies named to the list, along with a NAFE commissioned report on women executives in corporate America, will be featured in the April/May issue of Working Mother magazine.

“As the success of our company is based on delivering innovative solutions to farmers around the world, we have created a culture committed to inclusiveness, professional development and mentoring. Within this culture, women are encouraged to pursue leadership positions,” said Nicole Ringenberg, Monsanto’s Vice President and Controller. “We are experiencing challenging and rewarding global opportunities – removing any boundaries or limits to our career aspirations.”

“NAFE’s Top Companies show us what progressive organizations are doing to ensure women’s advancement into executive positions,” said Subha V. Barry, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Working Mother Media. “While there is increased CEO engagement in making sure women have the best chance to become leaders, we also note there has been a dip in key indicators like top earners, which needs to be addressed.”

Monsanto’s inclusion on the 2018 NAFE Top Companies List for Women Executives supports the company’s strong commitment to the Paradigm for Parity Pledge it signed in 2017 which promotes gender parity in corporate leadership. Additionally, last September, Monsanto was named to Working Mother Magazine’s 100 Best Companies list for creating progressive programs for its female employees in the areas of advancement, flexibility, childcare and paid parental leave.

To be considered for NAFE’s annual list, companies had to have a minimum of 1,000 employees, two women members on its board of directors and be a public or private company. Finalists were selected based upon their responses to a 200-question survey on topics ranging from the position level and number of women executives to access and usage of programs and policies that promote the advancement of women.