Monsanto Earns Spot on Fortune Magazine’s 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies List

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortune Magazine has named Monsanto Company to its 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies List for the fifth consecutive year. Monsanto is ranked No. 2 within the company’s industry sector.

“We are honored to receive and celebrate this recognition, which acknowledges the work of our more than 20,000 passionate employees around the world,” said Hugh Grant, Monsanto Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With each appearance on the list, we have continuously developed new agricultural tools and innovations that support our global commitment to address current and future challenges associated with food security, water scarcity and climate change.”

The Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list is based on company surveys and peer ratings from 1,500 senior executives, directors and analysts. Survey participants provide ratings on a company’s innovativeness and quality of products, to the retention of talented people and their responsibility to the community and the environment. Monsanto and others named to the 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies list are featured online today and will appear in the magazine’s February print issue, which hits newsstands on Jan. 22.

Monsanto’s commitment to celebrate diverse ideas within a global, collaborative work environment has led other third-party organizations to recognize the company as an employer of choice. In recent months, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) named Monsanto as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality; Working Mother Magazine recognized Monsanto as one of its 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers, Glassdoor named Grant as one of its 2017 Highest Rated CEOs and Science Magazine honored Monsanto as one of the world’s top science employers.