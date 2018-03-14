Monthly Tractor Sales Decline, Combine Sales Increase

U.S. tractor sales fell ten percent last month, compared to 2016, while combine sales increased 34 percent.

According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s, for the two months in 2018, a total of 10,486 tractors were sold which compares to 11,630 sold thru February 2017, representing a ten percent decrease for the year.

Meanwhile, sales of combines for the year total 481 compared to 393 in 2017, a 22 percent increase for the year. An AEM spokesperson says the association is “cautiously optimistic for some growth in 2018” following what the association calls a “bumpy” 2017. However, the association remains concerned with the Trump administration’s pending U.S. steel tariffs and their implications on agriculture beyond the equipment sector.

Noting that past trade wars have targeted commodities, AEM says the association will be “carefully monitoring” the tariffs impact to sales throughout the year.