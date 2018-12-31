More Refinery Waivers Filed; Ethanol Industry Concerned

The Environmental Protection Agency recently released a list of updated data on several small-refinery hardship waivers filed under the Renewable Fuels Standard. Ethanol Producer Dot Com says seven new waivers have been filed for the 2018 compliance year.

One new petition for 2017 compliance has also been added to the list. All of the waivers were filed between November 10 and December 18. As of December 18, the EPA has received 22 waiver requests for the 2018 compliance year. That’s up from the petitions that were filed between November 10 and December 18. For 2017, EPA has received a total of 37 small refinery petitions, up from the 36 it had received by November 10.

The agency has approved 29 petitions so far, with seven still currently pending and one declared ineligible or withdrawn. The 29 petitions that have been approved so far have exempted roughly 1.46 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs), keeping just over 13.6 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel from meeting the RFS blending targets.

A coalition of ethanol-related groups recently filed a lawsuit against the EPA over the small-refinery waivers. Brian Jennings of the American Coalition for Ethanol says the coalition believes the EPA is abusing the hardship waivers.