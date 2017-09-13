More Wheat Import Woes in Egypt

Egypt is again sparking nervousness in the export market as the county will likely refer a 59,000-metric ton French wheat cargo to the public prosecutor after tests showed it contained toxic poppy seeds.

The move marks the second shipment in less than a month flagged for potential re-export. Suppliers say the world’s biggest wheat buyer has begun scrutinizing cargoes more closely, reviving fears that tight import requirements could re-emerge following last year’s spat over ergot, a common grain fungus Egypt temporarily banned.

A European trader told online source Business Recorder: “There is serious worry that another new problem like ergot might emerge.” Traders said the prospect of cargo rejections could again make it tough for Egypt to attract suppliers to its tenders.

During last years’ ergot fiasco, traders boycotted Egypt, who failed to get tenders on bids for wheat. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer.