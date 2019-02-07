Morgan highlights K-State Cattlemen’s Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Brad Morgan, the senior director of protein for the Performance Food Group, highlights the program for Kansas State University’s 106th annual Cattlemen’s Day, scheduled for Friday, March 1.

Early registration for this year’s event is $20 if paid by Feb. 25, or $30 afterwards. There is no charge for students. Online registration is available at www.KSUBeef.org, or interested persons may register by contacting Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

Morgan kicks off this year’s Cattlemen’s Day with a talk about the potential for plant-sourced and laboratory-sourced ‘meat’ to take market share from the meat industry.

K-State professor and beef cattle extension specialist Dale Blasi said the annual Cattlemen’s Day is a celebration of beef and the cattle industry.

“Our annual program strives to address key issues and to provide current information that keeps our industry efficient and relevant,” he said.

The day starts at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. Blasi said organizers expect more than 72 participants in the trade show, which provides “a forum for the attendees to observe what’s new in the beef industry and network with key industry leaders.”

Following Morgan’s presentation at 10 a.m., K-State agricultural economist Glynn Tonsor will discuss the importance of international trade as the U.S. beef herd expands.

Participant’s registration includes lunch featuring smoked brisket, sponsored by U.S. Premium Beef and commercial exhibitors.

The afternoon sessions will feature K-State faculty and industry presentations in Weber Hall and at the Beef Stocker Unit discussing an array of topics, including:

Beef Quality Grading: Recent Revisions and Relevance to Valuation of Beef — Terry Houser, K-State meat scientist, will discuss the economic significance of quality grades, the major variables in deriving a quality grade, and recent changes to the USDA Quality Grading Standards.

Nora Schrag, College of Veterinary Medicine/Clinical Sciences, will discuss the recent history of antibiotic use in agriculture along with future trends.

Sandy Johnson, extension livestock production specialist, will discuss the latest in technologies designed to assist producers with early detection of pregnancy.

Brandon Depenbusch, Innovative Livestock Services, will discuss and explain the objectives of the CattleTrace project.

Esther McCabe, K-State doctoral student in animal sciences, will share results from the analysis of 24 years of data representing more than 90,000 lots of calves marketed through the Superior Livestock video auction.

Jenny Bormann, K-State beef breeding/genetics specialist, will talk abound unsoundness as a potential welfare issue and a major reason for culling of both bulls and cows.

Beef Stocker Unit Open House — See the latest additions to the Beef Stocker Unit, a facility devoted to management research with receiving, backgrounding and grazing cattle.

See the latest additions to the Beef Stocker Unit, a facility devoted to management research with receiving, backgrounding and grazing cattle. Necropsy Demonstration — A.J. Tarpoff, extension beef veterinarian, will provide a real-time demonstration of major organ systems.

The 42nd annual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Avenue). Visit www.asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year’s offerings and to request a sale catalog.

Also, on February 28, Jerry Bohn will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the 49th annual Stockmen’s Dinner, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. Registration and more information on that event is online at www.ksufoundation.org/rsvp/asi or by calling 785-775-2040.