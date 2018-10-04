Most Americans Confused About GMOs

A new survey by GMO Answers shows many Americans remain confused over genetically modified organisms, and that this lack of knowledge may be driving overall uncertainty and discomfort. However, the organization says concern and confusion do not equate to rejection, as the survey finds that nearly the same number of Americans want to learn more about GMOs.

The survey’s key findings, which come shortly before the United States Department of Agriculture plans to publish its final bioengineered food disclosure labeling standard, found that 69 percent of consumers are not confident they know what GMOs are, and less than a third of Americans, 32 percent, say they are comfortable with the use of GMOs in their food products. Further, roughly three in five Americans are interested in learning more about GMOs.

Finally, 43 percent of consumers believe that food sold in the U.S. is safe for consumption, leading GMO answers to conclude there is widespread distrust as a whole when it comes to food production, despite the U.S. having the safest food supply in the world. GMO Answers conducted the survey to better understand public perceptions.