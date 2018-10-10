Most Americans Want to Get to Know a Farmer–and Even Live on a Farm

The fall season is a time for friends and families to reconnect with one another, usually around a holiday meal where discussions and even friendly debates are part of the occasion. According to a recent survey from Undeniably Dairy, a campaign by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, three-quarters of Americans would be more open to someone’s point of view after sharing a meal, reinforcing the idea that most Americans believe in the connecting powers of food.

The survey also found, seven out of 10 Americans think it’s important to know the farmers who produce the food they eat and even more surprisingly, more than half of Americans are interested in moving to a farm.

“The reality is, while people want to know where their food comes from and are even interested in moving back to the farm, they’re still generations removed from what really happens there,” said Beth Engelmann, chief marketing communications officer supporting the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. “That’s why this fall, through the Undeniably Dairy campaign, we’re not only focusing on encouraging consumers to reconnect with their families and friends, but also with the dairy community behind the nutritious and delicious foods people know and love like farmers, processors, chefs and everyone in-between.”

In celebration of National Farmer’s Day (October 12) and throughout the holiday season, Americans will have the opportunity to connect with the people and stories behind their favorite dairy foods through live experiences and chart-ranking podcasts. In fact:

New York City locals will have the opportunity to talk with farmers from across the country about their innovative and environmentally conscious practices over grilled cheese and chocolate milk, when the Undeniably Dairy food truck pops up at food festivals in New York the week of National Farmers Day.

People will be able to hear more from farmers, food entrepreneurs and others throughout the dairy community on podcasts including The Sporkful, Nutrition Diva and Spilled Milk.

Additionally, pop-culture icon Mario Lopez will be sharing his tips on how to make the most of mealtimes during the season with busy families and reconnect with the hard-working dairy families that provides the food that fuels them.

To learn more about the Undeniably Dairy campaign and connect with the real people behind dairy, visit UndeniablyDairy.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy® is a forum that brings together the dairy community to address the changing needs and expectations of consumers through a framework of shared best practices and accountability. Initiated in 2008 by dairy farmers through the dairy checkoff, we collaborate on efforts that are important both to us and our valued customers – issues like animal care, food safety, nutrition and health, the environment and economics. The Innovation Center is committed to continuous improvement from farm to table, striving to ensure a socially responsible and economically viable dairy community.