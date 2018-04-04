Most Retail Fertilizer Prices End March Slightly Higher

OMAHA (DTN) — Average retail prices for all but one fertilizer continued to edge higher the fourth week of March 2018, according to retailers surveyed by DTN.

Prices for seven of the eight fertilizers were up slightly from the previous month. DAP had an average price of $470 per ton, MAP $506/ton, potash $350/ton, urea $370/ton, 10-34-0 $425/ton, anhydrous $507/ton and UAN28 $237/ton.

For the first time in a few weeks, one fertilizer was slightly lower in price compared to the previous month. The average price of UAN32 was down about 2.5% from last month at $272 per ton.

On a price per pound of nitrogen basis, the average urea price was at $0.40/lb.N, anhydrous $0.31/lb.N, UAN28 $0.42/lb.N and UAN32 $0.43/lb.N.

Half of the fertilizers are now higher in price compared to last year with prices pushing higher in recent months. Both potash and urea are 4% higher, DAP is 7% more expensive and MAP is 9% higher than last year.

The remaining half of fertilizers are lower in price compared to a year prior. Anhydrous is 1% less while UAN32 is 3% less and both 10-34-0 and UAN28 are 4% less looking back a year.

DTN collects roughly 1,700 retail fertilizer bids from 310 retailer locations weekly. Not all fertilizer prices change each week. Prices are subject to change at any time.

