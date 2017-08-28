NAFTA Nations Sign Non-Disclosure Agreement

The U.S., Canada and Mexico signed non-disclosure agreements before negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement got underway.

Officials from Mexico last week confirmed the non-disclosure agreements to Reuters, which reports that the first round of talks this month concluded with signs of deep division on key issues. Per the non-disclosure agreements, each government is barred from distributing texts, emails, proposals and presentations gathered from the other countries.

However, information may be distributed between internal government offices and marked with “confidential.” The agreement, which the three nations call standard in trade negotiations, expires four years after negotiations conclude. Further negotiations on revamping NAFTA are due to start in Mexico City September first.