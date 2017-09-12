NASS to Collect Additional Harvested Acreage Information

Many crops have been significantly impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and the subsequent flooding. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will collect harvested acreage information for a number of crops in affected states in preparation for the October Crop Production report. These additional data will help to better assess the full impact. If the newly collected data justifies any changes, NASS will publish updated harvested acreage estimates in the October 12 report.

When surveying for the October Crop Production report, harvested acreage information will be collected from producers in Alabama for Upland cotton, peanuts, and soybeans; in Florida for Upland cotton, peanuts, and soybeans; in Georgia for Upland cotton, peanuts, and soybeans; in Louisiana for corn, Upland cotton, rice, sorghum, soybeans, and sugarcane; in South Carolina for Upland cotton, peanuts, and soybeans; and in Texas for corn, Upland cotton, alfalfa hay, other hay, rice, sorghum, and soybeans.