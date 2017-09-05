Nation Chicken Council to EPA: Reduce RFS Targets

As agriculture groups submitted their comments to the Environmental Protection Agency last week regarding the Proposed Renewable Fuel Standard, it should come as no surprise that the National Chicken Council urged further reductions.

The National Chicken Council, long opposing the RFS, said in comments to the EPA: “As proposed, the RFS targets exceed the percentage of ethanol Congress envisioned being used in the fuel supply, create inappropriate artificial demand for corn in ethanol markets, incentivize inefficient overproduction of corn-based ethanol, and needlessly drive up corn prices for broiler chicken companies and other corn users who do not enjoy a large federal subsidy.”

NCC believes the proposed volume for the total renewable fuel mandate is overly aggressive, based on faulty assumptions about the fuel market, and” will cause economic harm and disruptions to the corn market and nation’s feed supply.”