National Farm Machinery Show Saw Record Attendance

The 2018 National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, was a record-setter in the number of new exhibitors. The event also saw an increase in ticket sales and attendance. More than 314,000 people packed into the Kentucky Exposition Center for the four-day event.

The show celebrated 53 years of showcasing the ag industry’s latest and most comprehensive display of equipment, services, and technology. Because of the largest number of exhibitors the show had ever seen, it filled more than 1.3 million square feet and 920 booths. The Championship Tractor Pull turned 50 years old this year and celebrated with its largest attendance in recent history.

The five performances in Freedom Hall sold more than 67,000 tickets combined. It’s an invitation-only event that attracts drivers from all over the country who compete for more than $200,000 in prize money. Don Parkinson is the interim CEO of the Kentucky State Fair Board, which owns and operates the show. He says the event has delivered on its purpose of providing solid information and cutting-edge technology to the farming community for more than half a century.

“The largest indoor farm show, along with the longest running championship tractor pull in one venue, is unique to Kentucky,” he says, “and we look forward to another 50 years of championing agribusiness here in the Commonwealth.”