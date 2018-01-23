National Farmers Union Announces Farm Bill Priorities

The National Farmers Union is calling on Congress to increase funding for farm programs in the farm bill and pass the legislation as soon as possible.

Announcing the organization’s farm bill priorities Monday, NFU President Roger Johnson says the new farm bill “must strengthen the safety net so that farmers and ranchers can manage risk.” NFU leaders set 14 farm bill recommendations for Congress to follow, including a set of changes to the farm bill’s commodity title. NFU is calling for “increased and robust reference prices” under the Price Loss Coverage program, technical corrections to the Agricultural Risk Coverage program, and an “incentives-based inventory management program” to manage milk supplies based on market demand.

The organization also called for mechanisms to address oversupply of grain and dairy, and for “meaningful” assistance to cotton producers. NFU also urged Congress to provide additional acreage under the Conservation Reserve Program, “robust” funding for Rural Development programs, and strong nutrition programs.