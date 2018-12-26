National FFA Convention to remain in Indianapolis

The National FFA Organization announced that its National FFA Convention & Expo will be staying in Indianapolis through 2031.

The annual national convention and expo, which has been held in Indianapolis since 2016, hosts more than 67,000 attendees from across the country. The event was estimated to have an economic impact of $39.8 million for Indianapolis during 2018.”We are proud to keep the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis,” Mark Poeschl, the National FFA chief executive officer, said. “The city has extended its very best brand of Hoosier hospitality to our members for many years, and we are very pleased that our convention will remain here through 2031.”

The national convention and expo utilizes downtown venues, including Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Convention Center, the Indiana State Fairgrounds and event hotels.

“The National FFA Convention & Expo, much like the National FFA headquarters, is right at home here in Indiana,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Indiana is ready and committed to support this event and welcome with open arms the 67,000 FFA members and guests who will come to our capital city each of the next nine years. Today’s news confirms that Indiana’s reputation is strong and growing stronger, and I appreciate FFA’s commitment to build on our already-robust agricultural heritage in the coming years.”

“We are so excited that the National FFA has chosen to keep its convention in Indianapolis through 2031,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “With Indiana’s strong agricultural tradition, it is always inspiring to meet students who are passionate about getting involved in agriculture or pursuing careers in agriculture-related fields. We look forward to welcoming the thousands of attendees who will attend the organization’s annual week-long event and engaging with students and businesses who are helping shape the future of agriculture.”

During the national convention, in addition to attending workshops, participating in competitive events and attending general sessions, members also participate in National Days of Service, where they give back to the community.

“Indianapolis is excited to welcome back the National FFA Convention & Expo through 2031,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Not only does this commitment create an estimated $39.8 million in annual economic impact for Central Indiana, but attendees from across the state and around the globe uplift our residents through community projects each year. There is so much success on the horizon for Indianapolis and I’m thrilled theFFA Convention will continue to be a part of that story.”

The National FFA Convention took place in Kansas City, Mo., from 1928-98. Louisville then hosted the event from 1999 to 2005, with Indianapolis being the host city from 2006-12. In 2009, the organization announced the national convention and expo would rotate every three years between Indianapolis and Louisville, with Louisville hosting the event 2013-15 and Indianapolis hosting the event 2016-18. In 2015, the decision was made to move the convention back to Indianapolis from 2016-24.

As the membership of the organization has grown so has the attendance of the national convention and expo. Following the 90th National FFA Convention & Expo, the National FFA Board of Directors opened a bid process for cities wanting to host the national convention and expo beginning in 2025. The final decision was between Atlanta and Indianapolis.

“Our members and guests feel at home in Indiana,” Poeschl said, “and they share our enthusiasm for the city that FFA calls home.”

“Visit Indy, the City of Indianapolis, and the State of Indiana have an outstanding partnership with the NationalFFA Organization,” said Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy. “We’re honored to host this event and look forward to delivering a great experience for FFA student members, advisors, and families for the next 13 years and many years to come.”

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.