National FFA Foundation Announces Appointments to Sponsors’ Board

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Nov. 20, 2017/National FFA Organization) – Since its inception in 1947, the National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ Board has supported the foundation in securing funding in support of FFA and agricultural education. The group, comprised of approximately 40 top corporate executives who support the vision and mission of FFA and are interested in promoting careers in agribusiness, agriculture and food production, entrepreneurship and FFA, announces the following appointments to its current Sponsors’ Board:

Susanne Wasson, Chair-Vice President of Commercial Effectiveness, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont

Doug Griffin, Principal of The Context Network

John Grunewald, President and CEO of Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma

Gary Halvorson, Vice President, Agronomy of CHS Inc.

Martha Hennigan, Assistant Director, Sales and Marketing Operations of Kubota Tractor Corporation

Johnny Hughes, Senior Vice President, Food Service Sales of Tyson Foods

Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Tractor Supply Company

Jon Lowe, Vice President, U.S. Cattle and Equine Business of Zoetis

Alistair McLelland, Vice President, Marketing, North America of AGCO

Scott Mortimer, Vice President/Group Publisher Agrimedia, Successful Farming Advertising Sales, Meredith Corporation

Melissa Proffitt, Managing Partner of Ice Miller LLP

Bobbi Jo Raffetto, Vice President and General Manager- Sweets & Cereals of Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Greg Schneider, Vice President of Supply Chain Management of Culver’s

Steve Sutherland, Director, North America Sales & Distribution of Firestone Farm Tires

For a complete listing of all current sponsors’ board members, visit https://www.ffa.org/support/ foundation/sponsors-board.

The National FFA Foundation is the fundraising arm of the National FFA Organization, which provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members in grades seven through 12, who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.