National FFA Organization Names 2019 New Century Farmers

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, July 1, 2019, National FFA Organization) – This summer, 36 FFA members have been selected to participate in the 2019 New Century Farmer conference in Indianapolis. This exclusive, highly competitive program develops young men and women committed to pursuing a career in production agriculture.

Participants will take part in an intensive seminar July 7-12 and hear from industry experts during a series of workshops and sessions. New Century Farmers will learn ways to overcome common challenges faced by farmers and how they can grow personally and professionally. They will also learn how to profit from value-added products, how to utilized emerging technology, and how to network with other agriculturists.

Corteva AgriScience™, Case IH, CHS Foundation, Farm Credit, Nutrien Ag Solutions and media partnerSuccessful Farming sponsor the New Century Farmer conference. The program is designed to provide participants with valuable skills and knowledge applicable to their farm/ranch operations. In addition, participants build a network of colleagues to access throughout their careers.

The 2019 New Century Farmers are: