National FFA Organization Names 2019 New Century Farmers

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, July 1, 2019, National FFA Organization) – This summer, 36 FFA members have been selected to participate in the 2019 New Century Farmer conference in Indianapolis. This exclusive, highly competitive program develops young men and women committed to pursuing a career in production agriculture.
Participants will take part in an intensive seminar July 7-12 and hear from industry experts during a series of workshops and sessions. New Century Farmers will learn ways to overcome common challenges faced by farmers and how they can grow personally and professionally. They will also learn how to profit from value-added products, how to utilized emerging technology, and how to network with other agriculturists.
Corteva AgriScience™, Case IH, CHS Foundation, Farm Credit, Nutrien Ag Solutions and media partnerSuccessful Farming sponsor the New Century Farmer conference. The program is designed to provide participants with valuable skills and knowledge applicable to their farm/ranch operations. In addition, participants build a network of colleagues to access throughout their careers.
The 2019 New Century Farmers are:
California
Lauren LeGrande
Bailee Nelson
Jonathon Porter
Connecticut
Maggi Anstett
Megan Davenport
Georgia
Ian Bennett
Idaho
Emma Ellsworth
Kentucky
Jacob Mattingly
John Wood
Missouri
Dallas Kleiboeker Donell Kleiboeker
Amber Legore
Luke Luttrull
Colter Scheible
Emmett Scheible
Austin Stanton
Katie Wantland
Montana
Jordan Grindheim
Katelin Aisenbrey
Nebraska
Hannah Borg
New Mexico
Caleb McCall
Ohio
Robert Christman
Carley Coppler
Lauren Grover
Tanner Matthews
Oregon
Kourtney Lehman
South Dakota
Jonathan Linke
Jacob Rausch
Tennessee
KayLee Robinson
Utah
Oakley Smith
Virginia
Wade Reiter
Washington
Katherine Smith
Nicholas Schultheis
Wisconsin
Rachel Damm
Emily Matzke
Samuel Peetz
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.