National March Milk Production up 1.8 Percent, NE and KS Higher

Milk production in the 23 major States during March totaled 17.5 billion pounds, up 1.8 percent from March 2016. February revised production at 15.6 billion pounds, was down 1.2 percent from February 2016. However, production was 2.3 percent above last year after adjusting for the leap year. The February revision represented a decrease of 27 million pounds or 0.2 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate.

Production per cow in the 23 major States averaged 2,012 pounds for March, 18 pounds above March 2016. This is the highest production per cow for the month of March since the 23 State series began in 2003.

The number of milk cows on farms in the 23 major States was 8.71 million head, 72,000 head more than March 2016, and 15,000 head more than February 2017.

January-March Milk Production up 1.0 Percent

Milk production in the United States during the January – March quarter totaled 53.5 billion pounds, up 1.0 percent from the January – March quarter last year.

The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.37 million head, 25,000 head more than the October – December quarter, and 57,000 head more than the same period last year.

Milk production in Nebraska during the January-March 2017 quarter totaled 352 million pounds, up slightly from the January-March quarter last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of milk cows was 60,000 head, unchanged from the same period last year.

Milk production in Kansas during March 2017 totaled 306 million pounds, up 6.6 percent from March 2016, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of milk cows was 152,000 head, 8,000 head more than March 2016. Milk production per cow averaged 2,010 pounds.