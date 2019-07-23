National Pork Board Names Dr. Jerry Flint to Leadership Team

The National Pork Board today named Jerry Flint as vice president of engagement and outreach effective August 1, 2019. Flint, who has a doctorate in crop science from the University of Kentucky, joins the Pork Checkoff from Corteva Agriscience in Johnston, Iowa.

Flint was born and raised on his family’s farm in western Ohio and has spent his career in agriculture with progressive leadership roles in production agriculture, science, research, biotechnology and sustainability. He joined Corteva in 2010 and held positions specifically linked to global business management, sustainability, external relations, regulatory approvals and product research and development.

“Jerry is a widely-respected agricultural leader, scientist and driver of change through continuous improvement in all aspects of ag production and he understands the bottom-line business environment in which our pork producers operate,” said Bill Even, chief executive officer of the National Pork Board. “Jerry’s vast experience and track record of consistently delivering results across complex issues through integrity-based relationships makes him the ideal person to help the Pork Checkoff launch our new strategic vision this fall.”

Prior to Corteva, Flint was director of regulatory affairs at Monsanto, which included spending three years in Singapore leading technology research and development in the Asia Pacific region.