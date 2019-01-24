National Pork Industry Forum March 6-8

DES MOINES, Iowa — Producer delegates from across the United States will gather in Orlando, March 6-8, for the annual National Pork Industry Forum. The 15 producers who serve as members of the National Pork Board and Pork Checkoff staff leadership will hear directly from Pork Act delegates appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

The theme for the annual meeting of the Pork Act delegate body is Moving at the Speed of Business. The U.S. pork industry is on a path to reshape itself as a problem solver to meet and exceed the challenges it faces in a dynamic food production environment. Toward that end, the entire industry must be nimble and flexible, as well as to be able to quickly adapt to change.

Each year the delegates confer, vote on resolutions and advisements and provide valuable direction on the important issues facing pork producers and the industry. Delegates will learn about the work underway to grow consumer demand for pork domestically and worldwide, as well as the plans to share pork producers’ story of sustainability through adhering to the We Care® ethical principles.

“In today’s production environment, we must have a shared focus on sustainability and innovation,” said Steve Rommereim, president of the National Pork Board and a pig farmer from Alcester, South Dakota. “We are committed to the We Care® ethical principles. Those values – put on paper more than a decade ago – continue to drive the work of pork producers every day on their farms as well as our work at Pork Forum.”

At the meeting, Pork Act delegates will rank 10 candidates for the National Pork Board and submit the list to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for approval. The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

Pat Albright – Michigan

Bill Kessler – Missouri

Larry Liepold – Minnesota

Bill Luckey – Nebraska

Gene Noem – Iowa

Russ Nugent – Arkansas

Alicia Pedemonti – New Hampshire

Michael Skahill – Virginia

Dave Struthers – Iowa

Stephen Williamson – North Carolina

Prior to the annual meeting, members of the National Pork Board also will convene their March board of directors meeting. The agenda will include updates on 2019 plans to enhance pork demand, increase market opportunities, improve pork production practices and invest in research priorities.

Included on the 2019 Pork Forum agenda will be opportunities for pork producers to become certified in the pork industry’s Pork Quality Assurance® Plus program, as well as learn more about other pork industry programs. The full agenda is available at www.porkindustryforum.com.