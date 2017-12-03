National Pork Industry Foundation to Award $2,500 Scholarships

The National Pork Producers Council is pleased to announce the 2018 Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship, which is which is sponsored by CME Group and the National Pork Industry Foundation.

The program was introduced in 1990 by CME Group and NPPC to celebrate the 25th anniversary of CME hog futures and was renamed in 2006 to honor late-NPPC board member Lois Britt. A lifetime supporter of agriculture, Britt spent 34 years with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, finishing out her career for 15 years with Smithfield Hog Production, doing public and government relations work. Among her many honors, she was inducted into the NPPC Pork Industry Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Pork Council Hall of Fame and awarded the North Carolina 4-H Lifetime Achievement Award.

The scholarship program annually awards $2,500 scholarships to 10 students who intend to pursue a career in the pork industry, with hopes that they may emerge as pork industry leaders. Eligible applicants must be an undergraduate student in a two-year swine program or four-year college of agriculture, and a U.S. citizen. For more information on the program, visit www.nppc.org. Winners will be announced at the National Pork Industry Forum in Kansas City, MO, February 28-March 2, 2018.

If you would like more information, please contact Cally Fix at (515) 278-8012 or fixc@nppc.org.

All entries must be postmarked by JANUARY 5, 2018 to be accepted.