National Weather Service Seminar at 3i SHOW

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The National Weather Service is presenting “Weather and Climate” on Thursday, March 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the 64th Annual 3i SHOW. The seminar is free and will be held in the “Presentation Area,” located in the southwest corner of the concrete side of the Western State Bank Expo Center. The 3i SHOW is being held March 22-24 in Dodge City, KS.

Jeff Hutton will be leading the discussion on extremes in weather that have occurred in the last 18 months. Hutton will go into greater detail on the high variability of weather Kansans have lived with on the high plains as well as the current weather conditions. Discussion will be held regarding the difficulties in forecasting weather into extended periods; weekly, monthly and seasonally. Hutton will conclude with an outlook going into the growing season.

Jeff Hutton is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Dodge City. Hutton received a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma in 1983 and began his professional career in weather during the same year working for a private firm in Oklahoma City. As the Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Hutton actively works with city, county and state officials in promoting weather awareness and safety. For more information on the National Weather Service, please visit www.weather.gov/ddc/.

For information on more events or how to secure exhibit space at this year’s 3i SHOW, visit www.3ishow.com, like and follow the 3i SHOW on Facebook and Twitter, or contact the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association (WKMA) office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. WKMA’s office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp in Dodge City, Kansas.