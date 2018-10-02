National Wheat Foundation Begins Accepting Applications for Scholarship Honoring Ag Students

Washington D.C. (October 2, 2018) – The National Wheat Foundation officially began accepting applications for the Jerry Minore Scholarship, honoring a student pursuing a career in agriculture. The scholarship is available to both high school and college students for the 2019-2020 academic year with an application deadline of December 01, 2018.

“The purpose of the Jerry Minore Scholarship is to help students who are passionate about agriculture at school and at home,” said Wayne Hurst, Chairman of the National Wheat Foundation. “Our students are the future. They will go on to educate the next generation about wheat, agriculture, and their role in society.”

The late Jerry Minore was a BASF Senior Market Manager and a liaison to the wheat industry. Since his unexpected death in 2012, BASF has partnered with the National Wheat Foundation to fund scholarships and honor his advocacy efforts for wheat growers.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the National Wheat Foundation,” said Scott Kay, BASF Vice President, U.S. Agricultural Solutions. “The Jerry Minore Scholarship not only continues Jerry’s legacy, but also helps further the success of our industry, by awarding scholarships to students who have a passion for advancing agriculture.”