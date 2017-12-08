Natural Resources Commission approves 12 applications for funding through the Water Sustainability Fund

(Kearney, Neb.) — The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) approved the funding of more than $10 million for 12 projects whose sponsors submitted applications for funding assistance from the Water Sustainability Fund (WSF), bringing the total WSF commitments to just over $41.7 million since it was created by the Legislature through LB1098 in 2014.

The largest project approved. $2,269,194, was submitted by the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District for two dams within the Wahoo Creek Watershed Plan to aid in flood control.

Two million dollars was approved for the Nebraska Bostwick Storage Enhancement and Retiming Project submitted by the Nebraska Bostwick Irrigation District.

Of the small projects (less than $250,000) the largest approved for funding was for a groundwater modeling project submitted by the Upper Republican Natural Resource District for $243,000.

A list of all of the projects approved for funding can be found at https://nrc.nebraska.gov/ sites/nrc.nebraska.gov/files/ doc/WSF%202017%20Applications% 20Funded.pdf

The WSF is a source of financial support to help the State achieve the goals set out in § 2-1506, Rules (Title 261) adopted by the NRC which oversees Fund operations including selecting successful applications, and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR) (Title 264) which oversees administration. Of the funding appropriated by the Nebraska Legislature each year, 10% is designated to projects addressing combined storm and sewer water overflow, and 10% to projects requesting $250,000 or less.

WSF applications are filed electronically between July 16th and 31st each year. Once filed, the applications are reviewed by NeDNR; and those found to be “satisfactory and qualified” are forwarded to the NRC for scoring. Scores assigned by the NRC determine which applications are funded.