NBA Bank On Nebraska Strong Accepting Grant Applications

LINCOLN, NEB. – May 15, 2019 – The Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) board of directors recently approved the application process for Bank On Nebraska Strong funds to assist with disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts. Since the March floods, the NBA has worked closely with the Nebraska Community Foundation and Nebraska United Ways to establish the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund which has raised more than $145,000 to date.

Funds raised through the Nebraska Community Foundation’s (NCF) Bank On Nebraska Strong fund will be granted at the direction of the NBA in cooperation with the NCF, with a focus on community-wide needs and long-term recovery. A grant application form and guidelines are available on the NBA’s Disaster Relief webpage https://www.nebankers.org/bankonnestrong.html.

“Throughout the devastation from the floods, we have been consistently humbled by the generosity and support of our Nebraska bankers, fellow banking organizations, individuals and many others,” said NBA President & CEO Richard Baier. “With initial triage efforts beginning to decline, the NBA is eager to put the funds that have been so generously given, to work to rebuild our Nebraska communities,” Baier added.

The NBA will accept requests for grant support beginning May 15, 2019. Approved grants will be awarded until all available funds are expended. All grant recipients should plan to expend grant funds no later than July 1, 2020, when possible.