NCBA and PLC Accepting Summer 2020 Policy Internship Applications

WASHINGTON (August 7, 2019) – The Summer of 2019 is going to keep the mercury rising for a while longer, but it’s never too early to plan for next summer. That’s why the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council’s government affairs office in Washington, D.C., is already accepting internship applications for the Summer 2020 semester. Positions for next summer (mid-May – early August 2020) include a public policy intern and law clerk. The deadline to submit an application for either position is Dec. 6, 2019.

The internships give college students the opportunity to work alongside staff on a range of issues that impact U.S. cattlemen and cattlewomen. The interns will work closely with the lobbying team on Capitol Hill and assist with NCBA and PLC’s regulatory efforts, providing college students a one-of-a-kind view into the policy making process.

Public Policy Intern

The public policy internship will give students an opportunity to learn about career options and provide practical experience. From tax and trade to environmental and food safety regulations, interns will work on a variety of issues and have the opportunity to work specifically in the area of their interest. College juniors, seniors and graduate students are encouraged to apply.

Law Clerk

The law clerk will provide support to NCBA’s Environmental Counsel on issues relating to environmental legislation and regulations that impact beef producers. The position will also work closely with the Executive Director of the Public Lands Council on issues relating to Federal lands management, grazing, and the Endangered Species Act. To apply for the law clerk position, students must currently be enrolled in an ABA-accredited law school.

How to Apply

Applications for the full-time internship and law clerk positions will remain open until Dec. 6, 2019. To apply for the public policy internship or law clerk position, visit http://www.beefusa.org/ opportunitiesforstudents.aspx.