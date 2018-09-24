NCBA: KORUS “Tore Down” Trade Barriers, Helped Increase Beef Exports

WASHINGTON (September 24, 2018) – Today National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Kevin Kester released the following statement in response to the signing of the modernized Korea-United States Trade Agreement (KORUS):

“KORUS is a prime example of how U.S. producers benefit from trade agreements that reduce tariffs and implement science-based standards. Less than a decade ago, U.S. beef exports to South Korea were severely limited by a 40 percent tariff and a host of non-tariff trade barriers. KORUS tore down those barriers, helping turn South Korea into a leading destination for U.S. beef. In fact, exports to South Korea accounted for over $1 billion annually over the last two years. We applaud President Trump for his leadership in improving KORUS for other sectors and we know that a modernized KORUS agreement will allow U.S. producers to continue focusing on what we do best: Providing safe, high-quality beef for Korean families to enjoy.”