NCBA on 90-Day ELD Waiver: “Very Good News for Cattle and Beef Producers”

WASHINGTON (Nov. 20, 2017) – Craig Uden, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, today released the following statement in response to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA’s) announcement that it is issuing a 90-day waiver on the use of Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) for livestock haulers:

“This is very good news for cattle and beef producers, and it’s a sign that the Administration is listening to the concerns that we have been raising. We’ve maintained for a long time that FMSCA is not prepared for this ELD rollout, that there needs to be more outreach from the Department of Transportation to the agricultural community, and that there’s currently still major confusion on the agricultural exemption on Hours of Service known as the 150 air-mile rule.

“This rule would certainly be helpful to our cattle haulers across the country. We want to thank Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao for listening to our concerns, and we’ll continue to work with her and FMCSA to make sure that our cattle are delivered safely, and that our drivers and others on the road are safe as well.”