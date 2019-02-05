NCBA, PLC Applaud Nomination of David Bernhardt to Be Interior Secretary

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council today released the following statement regarding the announcement that President Trump is nominating David Bernhardt to be the next U.S. Secretary of the Interior:

“NCBA has worked very closely with Deputy Secretary Bernhardt over the past two years, and he is an excellent choice to be the next Interior Secretary,” said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. “He understands the concerns of cattle producers, and we look forward to continuing our work with him. We hope the U.S. Senate will confirm his nomination as swiftly as possible.”

Public Lands Council President Bob Skinner added: “PLC has enjoyed a fantastic working relationship with Deputy Secretary Bernhardt. His knowledge of rural western communities and their relationship to large federal land holdings will be critical to this Administration’s ability to continue advancing policies that protect ranchers.”