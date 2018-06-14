class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317478 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

NCBA Statement on the Introduction of the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act in the U.S. House of Representatives

BY NCBA News Release | June 14, 2018
WASHINGTON – National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Kevin Kester Wednesday issued the following statement in response to the introduction of the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“The House version of the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act is another important step toward fixing the current Hours of Service rules for livestock haulers. The status quo presents major challenges for the beef industry and can often jeopardize the health and well-being of livestock. We are grateful that Representative Yoho and 45 bipartisan cosponsors stepped up to support the legislation.”

Background

The House version of the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act is the companion legislation to the Senate version of the bill, which was introduced in the Senate by Senator Bill Sasse (R-NE).

