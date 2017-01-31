NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen Celebrates Tenth Anniversary in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. (Jan. 31, 2017) – Milestones were met in 2016 for NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen television show; the 500th episode was taped in Washington, D.C., last fall and the airing of the 2017 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show episode in early February will mark the tenth anniversary of the show’s first airing. Spring episodes will include full coverage of the event in Nashville and special panel shows on important industry topics including full episode dedicated to market conditions.

“Cattlemen to Cattlemen is one of the best ways NCBA can connect with farmers and ranchers today,” said John Robinson, Executive Director of Organizational Communications, NCBA. “We are very proud of the work we do on behalf of NCBA members and the beef industry and we remain committed to telling the story of America’s farmers and ranchers.”

Over the past ten years, NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen has been used to deliver industry news, producer education and policy updates from Washington, D.C., NCBA started the show in 2007 on RFD-TV as a 30 minute, weekly show. Since then the show has successfully evolved into three, 60 minute airings each week, with debut episodes on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. with re-airs on Wednesdays at 12:30 a.m.and Saturdays at 9:00 a.m. (All times Eastern).

*Be listening for reports from this year’s convention from Jesse Harding. She will be covering the full schedule of events from Nashville.