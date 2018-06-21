NCGA BOARD ELECTS ROSS AS NEXT FARMER TO JOIN ORGANIZATION’S LEADERSHIP

The National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board has elected Kevin Ross of Iowa to become the organization’s first vice president for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

“I am honored my fellow Corn Board volunteers placed their trust in me and granted me the distinct privilege of becoming a part of the organization’s leadership,” said Ross. “Today’s American corn farmers face an ever-changing landscape with numerous challenges, as well as opportunities, on the horizon. It is imperative that we work with our partners in government, in industry and in the public to grow markets at home and abroad. I sincerely look forward to working with our grower leadership to find innovative, impactful ways to grow the markets and the future for U.S. corn farmers.”

A sixth-generation family farmer, Kevin and his wife, Sara, grow corn, soybeans, alfalfa and run a 140-head cow/calf operation. Growing corn almost exclusively using no-till methods, they hope to someday pass the farm on to their four young sons, Hudson, Axten, Carver and Hollis.

On the national level, Ross serves as Corn Board liaison to the Feed, Food and Industrial Action Team and acts as the liaison to the National Cattleman’s Beef Association.

Previously, he has served as board liaison to the Grower Services Action Team, the Production and Stewardship Action Team, the Trade Policy and Biotechnology Action Team, as a member of NCGA’s Finance Committee and as 2017 Co-Chair of the Commodity Classic Joint Venture Committee. Prior to his term on the Corn Board, Ross served on NCGA’s Ethanol Committee, Public Policy Action Team and as a member of the CornPAC.

“NCGA has built a strong history of success over the years. The farmers who have stepped forward and volunteered to lead the organization have been the driving force behind these achievements. We, as a Corn Board, believe that Kevin will continue this fine tradition,” said NCGA President Kevin Skunes. “Our Corn Board appreciates the keen insight he brings to our discussions and the dedication he continually demonstrates to benefit all farmers. We are confident that he will continue working tirelessly on their behalf.”

On Oct. 1, Skunes, of North Dakota, becomes chairman and the current first vice president, Lynn Chrisp of Nebraska, becomes NCGA president. In October 2019, Chrisp becomes chairman and Ross becomes president.