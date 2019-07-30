NCGA Corn Yield Contest Deadline Extended

Because many farmers are going through planting difficulties due to weather, the National Corn Growers Association has extended the entry deadline for its National Corn Yield Contest.

The new deadline is Thursday, August 15, and the NCGA is hoping that all interested growers will be able to participate because of the additional time. All harvest forms will be due by November 15. Contest winners will be chosen on December 16. For access to additional contest information and a detailed list of the entry and harvest rules, click here.

Winners get national recognition in publications like the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as cash, trips, or other awards from participating sponsors, which include seed, chemical, and crop protection companies.

The winners will also be honored during the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas. Contact the direct call line at 636-733-5512 or email ncyc@ncga.com with any questions.