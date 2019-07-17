NCGA ELECTS FOUR GROWERS TO SERVE ON THE CORN BOARD

Delegates attending the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Congress in Washington this morning elected four farmers to serve on the organization’s Corn Board. Taking office on Oct. 1, the start of NCGA’s 2020 fiscal year, are new board members Mike Lefever of Colorado and Dennis McNinch of Kansas. Current board members Chris Edgington of Iowa and Tom Haag of Minnesota were re-elected. All were elected to three-year terms

“During these challenging times, it serves as testament to the importance of NCGA’s work that so many talented, well-qualified candidates stepped forward,” said NCGA Nominating Committee Chairman Kevin Skunes. “These remarkable candidates already have impressive histories of service to American agriculture. I look forward to seeing the work they will do for the benefit of corn farmers across the country in coming years as they share their valuable perspectives and insights with the Corn Board.”

(Video) Corn Congress Gets Underway. Comments from NCGA First Vice President Kevin Ross

The NCGA Corn Board represents the organization on all matters while directing both policy and supervising day-to-day operations. Board members represent the federation of state organizations, supervise the affairs and activities of NCGA in partnership with the chief executive officer and implement NCGA policy established by the Corn Congress. Members also act as spokesmen for the NCGA and enhance the organization’s public standing on all organizational and policy issues.

(Video) Interview with Jeff Wilkerson, Director of Market Development with the Nebraska Corn Board, about his role and ethanol export opportunities