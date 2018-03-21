NCGA: Farmer Advocacy Needed to Protect the RFS

The National Corn Growers Association says concerns linger that the Trump Administration could cut a deal with the nation’s oil refiners that could put a big dent in ethanol demand. In turn, that would have a negative impact on the price of corn.

The National Corn Growers remains active on its members’ behalf, including running a major advertising campaign in the Washington, D.C., area. The proposal from the refinery industry to cap the price of Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), is something that the president is said to be considering.

The NCGA wants leadership to know that would cut farm income almost $4 billion per year for the next two years. The organization also wants the president to understand there are better options out there, including allowing the year-round sale of ethanol blends greater than 10 percent. That idea would lower RIN values to address refiner’s concerns by blending more ethanol.

The NCGA says farmers can’t afford a bad deal and need to let the White House know their opinions on the matter.