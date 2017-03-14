NCGA Launches Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest with New Categories

The National Corn Growers Association put out a call for photographers to help tell the story of farming field corn in America through the fourth annual Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest. Through this contest, NCGA captures high-resolution photos of corn growth from seed to harvest and the families that grow it. While the contest opened recently, interested participants will be able to submit multiple entries until November 30, 2017 .

Open to all, the Fields-of-Corn photo contest offers a free opportunity for photographers to share their work while competing for 25 cash prizes, including a $500 grand prize. Entries will also be considered for prizes with cash awards for the top three entries in eight categories including: Corn, Growing Field Corn, Farm Family Lifestyle, Scenery/Landscape, Farming Challenges, SHP Conservation, Little Farmers and one for the most popular as determined by Facebook “likes.”

For more information on prizes and on these categories, click here

It is important to note that the Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest is specifically geared toward photos of field corn and not sweet corn. If you are interested and would like to learn more about how to tell the difference, click here for NCGA’s “Tale of Two Corns .”

The grand prize, as well as the first, second and third place prizes in each category, will be judged by an impartial panel of media and communications professionals, along with SHP staff with conservation expertise, with no discrimination towards sex, race, gender or age. The panel’s decisions are final.

While entries will only be accepted until November 30, 2017 , entries may accumulate “likes” until December 31, 2017 . Winners will be announced in January of 2018.

So, get started today! Register, upload your best farm photos and come back often to submit new entries. The first step is to click here.