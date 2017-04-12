NCGA Offers Farmers Opportunity to Grow Their Leadership Skills

The National Corn Growers Association invites farmers to become a part of the change they desire by actively honing their leadership skills through the NCGA Leadership Academy, part of Syngenta’s Leadership at Its Best Program. Growers must be nominated by their state corn association for either program. Interested members should contact their state associations now for further information and get completed applications in to state offices by the end of May.

“Since it began in 1986, Leadership at Its Best has trained strong, confident volunteers who have helped shape the industry through their subsequent work at the state and national level,” said NCGA President Wesley Spurlock. “Having met so many farmers who feel similarly, I know that the desire to give back to their peers motivates an incredible number of farmers to look for service opportunities. NCGA depends upon this grassroots leadership, and I can personally attest that the time and effort dedicated are repaid in full through the incredible relationships built with like-minded individuals.”

Open to all NCGA membership, Leadership at Its Best provides training to interested volunteers of all skill levels. The first session, held in August in Minneapolis, Minn., addresses personal communications skills, public speaking and association management. The second session, which will be held in January of 2018, addresses public policy issues, working with the Hill and parliamentary procedure. Through this program, participants build the skill set needed to become a more confident public speaker with a solid background in the procedures and processes used by NCGA and many state organizations.

For more than three decades, NCGA, state corn associations and, most importantly, the U.S. corn industry, have benefited tremendously from the Syngenta co-sponsored Leadership at Its Best Program. More than nearly 600 growers have gained invaluable knowledge and skills in media, communications, association management and public policy over the lifetime of the program.

Those interested should contact their state corn organization, which will submit nominees for the program. To learn more, click here.