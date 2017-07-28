NCTA nationally ranked for trade skills

Curtis, Neb. – Our two-year technical agriculture college at Curtis garnered special attention last month with a national ranking for technical education.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, which is part of the University of Nebraska system, was listed by Forbes business magazine among 2017 Top 30 Two-Year Trade Schools.

NCTA made the listing in the magazine’s first-time analysis and rating of two-year colleges or trade schools in the United States.

Forbes used federal government data to do an analysis of two-year trade schools across the United States to compare how well they performed based on graduate earnings, college affordability and academic quality.

The colleges that made their list of ’the best in the US’ were primarily nursing colleges and engineering technology colleges. Only one agriculture college made this list – the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

This assessment is the latest in a series of many documenting that NCTA provides access to outstanding academic programs in a cost-effective manner. I appreciate the creativity and hard work from the college’s faculty and staff that results in this type of student success.

NCTA offers associate of science or associate of applied science degrees and certificates. Next month we begin one tuition rate of $127.50 per credit hour for all students, regardless of their state of residency.

We are seeing a steady enrollment for the fall semester and expect a slight increase in new students and for returning students, some who will be completing their second or third years for additional degrees or certifications.

On July 17, I welcomed more incoming freshmen to campus as they took the opportunity to participate in the third New Student Enrollment Day for the year. I enjoy meeting the students and their families, many of whom relate to me the reasons for selecting NCTA as their college of choice.

Academic programs, unique student initiatives through hands-on learning, and affordability are primary criteria. They also prefer the smaller community, ratio of instructors to students allowing smaller class sizes and our academic enrichment activities with clubs and competitive teams. Fall classes begin on Aug. 21 after a weekend of freshman orientation Aug. 18-20.

309 Task Force

This week we welcomed to NCTA members of the Nebraska 309 Task Force, a division of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (AS) with oversight provided by the Committee on Building Maintenance.

The Task Force is responsible is responsible for Deferred Repair, Fire/Life-Safety, ADA (American’s with Disabilities Act), and Energy Conservation projects for state buildings. They tour the campus each year with AS staff and Committee members including State Sen. Dan Hughes of District 44.

They reviewed completed repairs and upgrades to an agricultural mechanics buildings as well as the air conditioning installed in the Student Activities Center.

We appreciate their evaluation of the state’s facilities and physical plant here on campus and assistance in planning for priority maintenance.

For more information on NCTA and registration for fall courses, call NCTA Student Services or Admissions at 1-800-3CURTIS, or see details at ncta.unl.edu.

Upcoming events:

Aug. 4 – Summer session ends

Aug. 9 – Youth Agronomy Field Day

Aug. 18 – Campus “Move In” Day

Aug. 18-20 – New Student Orientation

Aug. 21 – Fall semester begins

Aug. 24-Sept. 4 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island